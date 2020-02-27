UK Judge Condemns Hasty Patent Law Approach In NJ Talk

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 10:48 PM EST) -- Courts tasked with distinguishing patent trolls from inventors earnestly shielding their intellectual property rights should employ a case-by-case approach to injunctions rather then rushing to grant them, a British appeals court judge warned Thursday during a lecture at Rutgers Law School in New Jersey. Addressing roughly 50 students, alumni and attorneys in the school’s Camden campus, Lord Justice Richard Arnold of the Court of Appeal of England and Wales lamented courts that are swift to bar an allegedly infringing competitor from the market in lieu of less drastic remedies, and highlighted the tailored approach to injunction requests that the European Parliament...

