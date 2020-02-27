Charter Facing Fresh TCPA Suit Over Debt Collection Calls

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 3:36 PM EST) -- A Missouri consumer has sued Charter Communications Inc. for allegedly violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by making incessant debt-collection robocalls to individuals who had no ties to the telecom, marking at least the fifth TCPA case Charter has faced this year. Kelly Carlier, who filed her lawsuit in Connecticut federal court on Wednesday, is one of two Missourians who have recently accused Charter of breaking the federal consumer protection law with unwanted calls that sought either to recoup unpaid debts or market Charter's offerings. She is also one of at least five consumers who have brought their grievances over the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS