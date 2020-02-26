US Approves $300M Fire Control System Sale To Jordan

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 7:50 PM EST) -- The Pentagon said Wednesday that the U.S. Department of State had approved a $300 million sale of fire control system software to Jordan. The Foreign Military Sale deal covers as many as 700 Advanced Field Artillery Tactical Data System, or AFATDS, software license copies and related equipment, such as computers, chargers, printers, scanners, network routers, modems, electrical power generators and radios, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said. “This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of an important Major Non-NATO ally in the region,” the DSCA said. “This...

