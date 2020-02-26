DOJ, AseraCare Reach Deal Ending Landmark FCA Saga

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 10:49 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice and hospice chain AseraCare will settle a more than $200 million False Claims Act suit over Medicare billing, putting to rest a high-profile dispute that has dragged on for more than a decade, according to a pair of dismissal stipulations filed Wednesday. AseraCare, which was accused of overbilling Medicare for its hospice services, beat the DOJ's claims in 2016 only to see the Eleventh Circuit wipe it out last September. In that decision, a unanimous appellate panel held that an Alabama federal judge had wrongly overlooked evidence that the company withheld crucial information about patient health from doctors...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS