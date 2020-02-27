New House Bill Would Have Feds Analyze USCIS Visa Logjam

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 10:08 PM EST) -- "Unprecedented delays" in the processing of immigration petitions prompted two members of Congress to introduce legislation Thursday aimed at gathering data on those delays and fixing them. Representatives Tony Cárdenas, D-Calif., and Steve Stivers, R-Ohio, introduced the Case Backlog and Transparency Act, Cárdenas' office said in a statement Wednesday. The bill is aimed at addressing a traffic jam at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, which processes incoming visa and asylum petitions as well as naturalization applications. "From fiscal years 2014 to 2018, the average processing time increased by 91%, while the agency's net backlog of delayed cases grew from about 544,000...

