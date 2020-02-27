Holy Stone Inks $28M Deal To Escape Capacitor Antitrust Suit

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 5:43 PM EST) -- Capacitor distributor Holy Stone will be shelling out $28 million to secure its exit from a lawsuit claiming it took part in a conspiracy to hike up the price of the electrical devices, according to documents filed in California federal court. Direct purchasers of the allegedly overpriced capacitors inked the deal and put it before the court Wednesday, but have yet to formally request that U.S. District Judge James Donato bless the settlement. Per the settlement, the trio of companies that make up Holy Stone have "denied and [continue] to deny each and all of the class's claims and allegations of...

