Law Prof Blasts UT's 'Sexist' Motion To Dodge Bias Suit

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 3:28 PM EST) -- The University of Texas' contention that a female law professor should be satisfied with a job that pays her less than a male colleague with allegedly fewer qualifications is "sexist" and "condescending," the professor told a Texas federal court, urging it to keep her bias suit alive. The university had “mischaracterize[d]” the law by contending in a motion to dismiss that University of Texas School of Law professor Linda Mullenix must disprove the school’s affirmative defense, and the school is setting up the Western District of Texas to make a mistake by asking the court to use a wrong standard to...

