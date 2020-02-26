West Texas Cements Its Place As Patent Hotbed

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 9:30 PM EST) -- The Western District of Texas quickly became one of the nation’s busiest courts for patent cases in 2019 after a former Bracewell litigator took the bench in Waco and began encouraging patentees to file suits there, and the influx of new cases shows no signs of slowing. Judge Alan D. Albright of the Western District of Texas, a former patent lawyer, has made it clear that he enjoys patent cases and has encouraged litigants to file in his district. According to a new year-in-review report from Lex Machina, 279 patent complaints were filed in the Western District of Texas last year, putting it...

