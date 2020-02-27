Nonprofit Can't Exit DOJ's Cap-And-Trade Suit Against Calif.

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 4:48 PM EST) -- State officials and an international nonprofit can’t escape the Trump administration's lawsuit seeking to dismantle a cap-and-trade deal between the Golden State and the Canadian province of Quebec, a California federal court has ruled. U.S. District Judge William B. Shubb on Wednesday refused to dismiss nonprofit Western Climate Initiative Inc., and two of its board members, Mary Nichols and Jared Blumenfeld, from the Trump administration’s October suit challenging California’s cap-and-trade agreement with Quebec. The court found all three parties play an active role in the agreement, which the government says violates the Treaty Clause and the Compact Clause of the U.S....

