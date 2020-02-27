Red Lobster Must Face ADA Accessibility Class Suit In Pa.

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 7:43 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge ruled Wednesday that a handicapped Pittsburgh-area man's lone visit to a Red Lobster location near his home was sufficient to allow him to pursue proposed class claims the restaurant chain failed to provide adequate accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act. Citing more than half a dozen cases in which motions to dismiss were denied in ADA lawsuits involving major chain retail and restaurant locations, U.S. Magistrate Judge Lisa Pupo Lenihan rejected Red Lobster's position that the court should dismiss what the seafood chain termed an "enigma" of a proposed class action from patron Bartley Mullen Jr. "In light...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS