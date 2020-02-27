Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Red Lobster Must Face ADA Accessibility Class Suit In Pa.

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 7:43 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge ruled Wednesday that a handicapped Pittsburgh-area man's lone visit to a Red Lobster location near his home was sufficient to allow him to pursue proposed class claims the restaurant chain failed to provide adequate accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Citing more than half a dozen cases in which motions to dismiss were denied in ADA lawsuits involving major chain retail and restaurant locations, U.S. Magistrate Judge Lisa Pupo Lenihan rejected Red Lobster's position that the court should dismiss what the seafood chain termed an "enigma" of a proposed class action from patron Bartley Mullen Jr.

"In light...

