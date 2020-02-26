'B-Movie King' Reaches Settlement With Sons Over Trust

Law360 (February 26, 2020, 10:25 PM EST) -- Filmmaker Roger Corman has reached a settlement with his two sons to end a lawsuit alleging he mismanaged their trust fund, the result of negotiations after a Los Angeles judge offered to stop a trial and help broker an agreement. According to court documents filed Monday, the parties reached a global settlement on Feb. 10 and the so-called B-Movie King is moving to seal all details of the settlement and related pleadings. Corman's daughters, Catherine and Mary Corman, were not involved in the lawsuit but are included in the global settlement, according to the filings. The deal could be bringing an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS