Ex-Barclays Execs Acquitted In Qatar Fraud Case

Law360, London (February 28, 2020, 10:54 AM GMT) -- A London jury on Friday acquitted three former Barclays executives of fraud over the bank’s emergency fundraising during the financial crisis after one of the most high-profile prosecutions ever brought by Britain’s Serious Fraud Office. Richard Boath speaking to the press following his acquittal on two fraud charges related to Barclays' emergency fundraising during the financial crisis. (Law360) After deliberating for a few hours over three days, a jury of seven women and five men found Roger Jenkins, Tom Kalaris and Richard Boath not guilty of conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation and fraud by false representation at the end...

