UK Sets June Deadline For Canada-Style Trade Deal With EU

Law360, London (February 27, 2020, 3:06 PM GMT) -- The British government said Thursday it will push for a broad outline of a Canada-style free trade deal with Europe by June or else decide if the U.K.’s “attention should move away from negotiations” and prepare for emerging from the post-Brexit transition period in December without a deal. The U.K. is aiming for a free trade agreement similar to the one that Canada has penned with the European Union’s, despite the EU's chief negotiator ruling this out due to the U.K.’s geographic proximity and volumes of trade with the EU. (AP) The prime minister’s office published its much-anticipated proposals for a future relationship...

