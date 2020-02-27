Accounting Firm Fights Off Employee Poaching Suit

Law360, London (February 27, 2020, 3:28 PM GMT) -- Accounting firm Dodd & Co. is not liable for the way an employee it poached from a rival firm breached his employment contract, because it relied on legal advice before allowing him to solicit new business, an appeals court ruled Thursday. The Court of Appeal has dismissed an appeal from David Allen, an accounting and financial services advisory firm, which had argued that Dodd & Co. knowingly induced an individual named in the ruling as “Mr. Pollock” to breach the contract he had signed with them three years before he crossed over firms. The appellate court backed High Court Judge Mark...

