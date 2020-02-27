Funder's Suit Stemming From Nixed $14.8M Award Falls Short

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 7:18 PM EST) -- An English judge on Thursday tossed claims filed by a defunct litigation funder accusing a lawyer and his firms of failing to convey the low likelihood of enforcing a nixed $14.8 million arbitral award in England, saying that obligation fell to the company that had won the award. Deputy Judge Richard Salter QC rejected arguments advanced by the assignee of the litigation funder, 1st Class Legal (IS) Ltd., that Subir Kumar Karmakar and the two firms he practiced out of over the course of the enforcement suit had violated the funding agreement by not passing on their pessimistic view about the...

