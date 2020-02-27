Tucker Arensberg Must Turn Over Texts, Bills In Deal Dispute

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 3:20 PM EST) -- Tucker Arensberg PC must do a deeper dive to look for nonprivileged communications between one of its partners and a man accused of misrepresenting his ownership of an oil and gas property, and both sides will have to turn over financial records for review, a Pennsylvania federal judge ruled Wednesday. Prime Energy & Chemical, which alleges the law firm helped client Mark Thompson conceal that he wasn't really the owner of the "Swamp Angel" property he tried to sell in 2015, partly won its motion to compel the production of additional communications between Thompson and attorney Michael A. Shiner, but the...

