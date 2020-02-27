Watchdog Dings Navy For Underestimating Ship Maintenance

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 8:26 PM EST) -- A congressional watchdog knocked the Navy for underestimating the time needed to maintain warships based overseas, urging it to evaluate and address delays. The Government Accountability Office said in a report Wednesday that naval ships in Japan, Spain and Bahrain were being maintained, and therefore not available for training or operations, a total of almost 3,500 days longer than anticipated from fiscal 2014 to fiscal 2018, citing problems with staff shortages and discoveries that extra repairs were needed. “While a number of entities in the Navy have different efforts underway to examine individual ship maintenance issues, a comprehensive, systematic understanding of...

