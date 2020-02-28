House OKs Ban On Flavored Tobacco, Online Vape Sales

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 9:06 PM EST) -- With significant Democratic defections and broad Republican opposition, the House passed a bill Friday that would ban all flavored tobacco, require graphic images on cigarette packages, regulate advertising and forbid online sales of vaping products. The Reversing the Youth Tobacco Epidemic Act passed on a 213-195 vote mostly along party lines, with all but 17 Democrats in favor and all but five Republicans opposed. Some members of the Congressional Black Caucus rejected the bill because it prohibits menthol cigarettes, which are especially popular with African-American smokers, while protecting high-end cigars. Many health advocacy groups and some civil rights groups backed the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS