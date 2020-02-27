GAO Sees No Deception In Pentagon's Deal Cancellation

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 4:10 PM EST) -- The Pentagon wasn't trying to be deceitful when it gave inconsistent explanations for its decision to cancel a solicitation for spill containment units, the U.S. Government Accountability Office ruled, saying the mix-up was likely due to miscommunication. In a decision made public Wednesday, the GAO shot down ENPAC LLC's argument that the Defense Logistics Agency nixed the solicitation to avoid a protest from the company's competitor, ruling that it offered a reasonable explanation for the cancellation. "While the agency's current explanation for the cancellation is different than that offered to the protester initially, we do not think the record supports the...

