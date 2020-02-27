Retired NJ Atty Not Liable For Firm’s Malpractice Judgment

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 8:26 PM EST) -- A retired New Jersey attorney is not liable for a legal malpractice judgment, resulting from a mishandled tax matter, that was brought against her husband’s firm, which used her name in the firm title, a state appeals court said Thursday. Barbara Boyd is not liable for a $127,000 judgment against Boyd & Boyd, a firm run by Boyd’s husband, William Boyd, the appellate division of the Superior Court of New Jersey said. The appeals court rejected the assertion by the estate of Renee Barbuto, who had hired Boyd & Boyd to represent her in an application for innocent spouse relief with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS