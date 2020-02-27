Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Tuna Buyers Want PE Firm's Price-Fix Suit Escape Rethought

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 5:36 PM EST) -- A group of canned tuna buyers have asked a California federal judge to reconsider dismissing Bumble Bee's private equity owners from a sprawling price-fixing litigation, saying evidence shows the buyers can overcome the legal hurdles that led to the tossing of the claims.

The buyers argued in a redacted motion for reconsideration on Wednesday that they should get a chance to file an amended complaint, because the court erred in its Jan. 28 order dismissing British private equity fund manager Lion Capital LLP and Cayman Islands holding company Big Catch Cayman LP.

The buyers said U.S. District Judge Janis L. Sammartino was...

