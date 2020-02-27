Texas Beats Constitutional Challenge To Grid Project Law

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 3:35 PM EST) -- A federal judge tossed a challenge Wednesday to the Lone Star State's recently enacted law that only incumbent transmission companies can build new power lines that connect to their existing system, rejecting an out-of-state developer's argument that the law discriminates against non-Texas companies. In his order dismissing the complaint brought by a NextEra Energy Inc. unit, U.S. District Judge Lee Y. Yeakel said the goal of S.B. 1938, which was signed into law in May, isn't to regulate interstate electricity transmission and only covers construction and operation of transmission lines in Texas. Given that the Texas transmission market is fully regulated,...

