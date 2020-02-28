Nichols Liu Lands Government Contracts Pro From Crowell

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 7:52 PM EST) -- Nichols Liu LLP has nabbed another government contracts attorney from Crowell & Moring LLP as a partner in its Washington, D.C., office, the latest in a series of hires for the firm. David Bodenheimer, who previously spent more than three decades at Crowell & Moring, has joined Nichols Liu, the firm announced Tuesday. His addition to the firm, which exclusively focuses on government contractors, comes after Nichols Liu also landed procurement fraud attorney Rick Beizer from Crowell & Moring as of counsel in December. Bodenheimer told Law360 one of the reasons he joined the firm was because of its trial experience....

