Polaris Ducks Defect Claims From 'No Fire' Off-Road Drivers

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 6:49 PM EST) -- Drivers of recreational off-road vehicles that didn't catch fire due to an alleged heat defect can't sue Polaris Industries Inc. in a proposed class action, a Minnesota federal judge has ruled, saying they hadn't claimed any facts about the defect appearing in their vehicles. U.S. District Judge Wilhelmina M. Wright said on Wednesday that none of the seven plaintiffs claimed their particular vehicle malfunctioned in any way, nor did they claim their vehicles ever overheated or caught on fire. Although five of the drivers alleged that their off-road vehicles generated excessive heat, they conceded that these types of vehicles typically generate high...

