IOC, Hockey Group Join CAS Appeal To Russian Doping Ban

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 9:19 PM EST) -- A three-arbitrator panel set to hear an appeal by Russia over a four-year Olympics ban has allowed the International Olympic Committee, the International Ice Hockey Federation, the Russian Olympic Committee and others to intervene in the case, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said Thursday. A hearing on the Russian Anti-Doping Agency's challenge will not take place until at least the end of April, as the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo approach, according to a CAS press release. The World Anti-Doping Agency announced in December that Russia was banned from hosting or participating in international sports events for four years, including...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS