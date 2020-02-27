Texas Court Says Hospital Must Face Breast Cancer Suit

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 8:47 PM EST) -- A Houston hospital can't escape a federal employee's claims that her work in an office next to a radiation-emitting device led her to develop breast cancer, an appellate court ruled Thursday, saying her case qualified as a negligence claim, not an untimely medical liability one. A Fourteenth Court of Appeals panel decision dashed Harris County Hospital District's hope of overturning a trial court's June 2018 ruling that it must face Nina McNew's negligence claim. The panel ruled that without knowing what type of machine was emitting the radiation, it could not determine whether the dispute constituted a safety-standards violation covered by...

