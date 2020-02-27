5th Circ. Backs $8.9M Restitution In IRS Call Center Scam

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 7:28 PM EST) -- A Texas federal court rightfully imposed an 87-month sentence and $8.9 million in restitution on a person pleading guilty to a multimillion-dollar call center scam involving bogus IRS officials because he waived his right to appeal, the Fifth Circuit ruled Thursday. Ashvinbhai Chaudhari had claimed the Texas federal court erred when it did not tell him it could order restitution. But his plea agreement clearly states that the court could do so and he would be responsible for between $3.5 million and $9.5 million, a panel of three judges ruled. Chaudhari also had claimed the court should have told him it...

