Insurer Can't Split Coverage Of Fracking Site Blast Suit

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 10:24 PM EST) -- The Tenth Circuit ruled Thursday that Burlington Insurance Co. must cover all of a trucking company’s costs to defend and settle a lawsuit stemming from an explosion that erupted at a fracking site when one of its drivers tried to light a cigarette, reversing a ruling forcing another insurer to pay part of that amount. In a mixed decision, a three-judge panel of the appeals court affirmed a Wyoming federal judge’s ruling that Burlington, RW Trucking LLC’s commercial liability insurer, had a duty to defend and indemnify the company and driver Jason Metz in the underlying action brought by blast victim...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS