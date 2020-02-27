BREAKING: FCC To Take Action Against 4 Carriers For Location Info Leaks

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 2:57 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission is preparing enforcement actions against the four top mobile carriers for improperly sharing customers' location information. The anticipated finding is part of a long-running probe that the agency has been conducting quietly for over a year. The commission is likely to announce potential fines against Sprint, T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizon at its monthly meeting Friday, Law360 was told. Four enforcement orders are currently circulating among the FCC commissioners' offices, although no enforcement actions are listed on the commission's meeting agenda for Friday. The content of those orders will not be made public until after the FCC votes to move...

