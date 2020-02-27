FCC To Take Action Against 4 Carriers For Location Info Leaks

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 2:57 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission is preparing enforcement actions against the nation's four top mobile carriers for improperly sharing customers' location information. The FCC is likely to propose fines against Sprint, T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizon as part of an investigation into the improper sharing of mobile customers' sensitive data, Law360 was told. (AP) The anticipated finding is part of a long-running probe that the agency has been conducting quietly for over a year. The commission is likely to propose fines against Sprint, T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizon at its monthly meeting Friday, Law360 was told. Four enforcement orders are circulating among the FCC commissioners'...

