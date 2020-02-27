Panel Calls NYC ‘Deeply Segregated’ But Nixes Property Tax Row

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 10:09 PM EST) -- A New York appeals court on Thursday dismissed a challenge asserting New York City’s property tax system discriminates against low-income and minority homeowners, while agreeing the city is “deeply segregated” and the system “does, in many respects, result in unfairness.” The case challenges the city’s real property tax system, saying disparities between and within different property classes mean lower effective tax rates for wealthy and white people. (AP) The challenges by Tax Equity Now New York, or TENNY, asserting the city’s tax code violated state and federal requirements on imposing property taxes uniformly, did not state claims against either New York...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS