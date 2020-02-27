UPMC Says No To Identifying Tuberculosis-Infected Nurse

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 6:17 PM EST) -- Turning over the name and medical records of a former University of Pittsburgh Medical Center employee who potentially exposed thousands of patients and staff to tuberculosis in 2017 would violate state and federal privacy laws, the hospital network said in a brief opposing the release of the name for a patient’s proposed class-action lawsuit in Pennsylvania state court. UPMC said plaintiff Michelle Harris-Barber’s motion to compel the naming and deposition of an emergency department employee at UPMC Presbyterian who had been infected with tuberculosis would violate the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, along with the Peer Review Protection Act and...

