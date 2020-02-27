Okla. Tribes Can't Enter Gaming Compact Suit Against State

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 7:54 PM EST) -- An Oklahoma federal judge on Thursday rejected a bid by two Native American tribes to step into a suit by several other tribes over their gambling deals with the state, saying the would-be intervenors were trying to use the case to take part in mediation rather than resolve claims against the Oklahoma governor. The United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians in Oklahoma and the Kialegee Tribal Town had asked the court to allow them to participate in a suit originally brought by the Cherokee, Chickasaw and Choctaw Nations seeking a ruling on when their gaming compacts expire, as Oklahoma Gov. Kevin...

