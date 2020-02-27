Howrey Has No Dibs On Ex-Partners' Profits, 9th Circ. Says

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 7:49 PM EST) -- A Ninth Circuit panel held in a published opinion Thursday that a dissolved law firm has no claim on money its former partners earned finishing cases after leaving the firm, shooting down a bid by the trustee for the now-defunct Howrey LLP to claw back profits from the departed partners. The panel told trustee Allan B. Diamond of Diamond McCarthy LLP that it is adopting the findings of a Washington, D.C., appeals court, which two weeks ago answered certified questions on the case and found that clients, not firms, own legal manners, and therefore Howrey cannot recoup profits on matters that its former...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS