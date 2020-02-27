NY Judge Faces Removal For Sex Harassment, Dodging Taxes

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 10:24 PM EST) -- A Broome County judge should be removed from the bench, New York's judicial oversight watchdog said Thursday, after concluding he'd made sexist remarks to a court official and failed to report income he earned from rental properties and his private law practice. Richard H. Miller was elected in 2015 as a family court judge in Broome County in New York's Finger Lakes region and had served as a part-time judge since 1996. In a sentencing determination written Feb. 14, but not released until Thursday, the New York State Commission on Judicial Comment said Judge Miller made several missteps between 2015 and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS