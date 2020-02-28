Becton Hit With Stock Suit Following $59M Pump Recall

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 4:49 PM EST) -- Medical tech producer Becton Dickinson and Co. was hit with a proposed securities class action that accuses the company and its executives of failing to disclose software issues with a medical device it makes, problems that investors say led to a stock price drop after the company eventually admitted them. The suit was filed Thursday in New Jersey federal court by Stephen Kabak, who brought the action on behalf of a living trust in his name and the name of a second individual, Joy Schary. Kabak alleges that the price for Becton shares fell $33.74, or nearly 12%, to close at $252.25, on...

