9th Circ. Won't Revive Ex-Ariz. County Atty's Sex Bias Suit

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 7:47 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Thursday refused to revive a former Arizona deputy county attorney's sex discrimination suit, finding that she didn't demonstrate the explanation given for her firing — that she improperly handled unredacted medical documents — was a cover for bias. The three-judge panel in its opinion affirmed the district court's award of summary judgment to Pima County, Arizona, and Barbara LaWall, the county attorney, in Theresa Sheridan's sex discrimination suit under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Although Sheridan successfully made an initial case for sex discrimation, she failed to show that the legitimate reason the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS