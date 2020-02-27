Judge Says Attys Didn't 'Get The Message,' Can't Drop Clients

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 11:15 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal magistrate judge Thursday rejected a second attempt by three attorneys to withdraw as counsel for two clients in multidistrict litigation over a contaminated blood pressure drug, saying they need to explain how they tried to get in contact with their unresponsive clients. U.S. Magistrate Judge Joel Schneider said that the withdrawal bids, written by Laraclay Parker for the withdrawal of herself as well as J. Dale Golden and Justin S. Peterson, all of Golden Law Offices PLLC, are too general and cursory to grant. And because it was his second time pointing this out, he asserted that...

