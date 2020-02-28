AIG Unit Beats Appeal In Fire-Resistant Wood Suits

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 7:05 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit on Thursday affirmed that an AIG unit doesn’t have to pay a Chicago-area lumber retailer’s costs in three suits alleging it sold a contractor fire-resistant wood that didn’t comply with industry standards, agreeing with a lower court that coverage is unavailable because the suits didn’t accuse the retailer of accidental conduct. A three-judge panel of the appeals court upheld U.S. District Judge Elaine E. Bucklo’s August 2018 ruling granting American International Group Inc. unit Lexington Insurance Co.’s motion for summary judgment and denying a competing motion filed by policyholder Chicago Flameproof & Wood Specialties Corp. Chicago Flameproof had...

