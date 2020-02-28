Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

AIG Unit Beats Appeal In Fire-Resistant Wood Suits

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 7:05 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit on Thursday affirmed that an AIG unit doesn’t have to pay a Chicago-area lumber retailer’s costs in three suits alleging it sold a contractor fire-resistant wood that didn’t comply with industry standards, agreeing with a lower court that coverage is unavailable because the suits didn’t accuse the retailer of accidental conduct.

A three-judge panel of the appeals court upheld U.S. District Judge Elaine E. Bucklo’s August 2018 ruling granting American International Group Inc. unit Lexington Insurance Co.’s motion for summary judgment and denying a competing motion filed by policyholder Chicago Flameproof & Wood Specialties Corp.

Chicago Flameproof had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!