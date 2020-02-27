AseraCare To Pay $1M To End High-Profile $200M FCA Saga

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 10:33 PM EST) -- AseraCare announced Thursday that it would pay just $1 million to settle the hospice chain’s high-profile and lengthy Medicare billing dispute with the U.S. Department of Justice, which once sought more than $200 million worth of claims under the False Claims Act. AseraCare unveiled the terms of the settlement, which also doesn’t require a corporate integrity agreement, one day after the parties lodged a pair of dismissal stipulations in Alabama federal court. The closely watched case has dragged on since 2008, when three AseraCare employees accused the company of overbilling Medicare for its services. Jack Selden, counsel for AseraCare, told Law360...

