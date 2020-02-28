FCC Republican Backs Senate Bill To Grow 5G Workforce

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 4:54 PM EST) -- FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr is backing a Senate bill that would create a governmentwide task force to explore ways of expanding the skilled workforce trained in fifth-generation wireless technology. Carr, a member of the Federal Communications Commission's Republican majority, endorsed bipartisan legislation led by Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., to create a working group pulled from the FCC and the Labor, Commerce and Education departments, in addition to the private sector, to leverage federal resources to meet the 5G workforce challenge. Carr told Law360 on Friday that the sprawling 5G effort involves three main prongs: spectrum availability, "densifying" the mobile networks and...

