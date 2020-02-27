PG&E Hit With Record $2.1B Calif. Fine Over Wildfires

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 11:16 PM EST) -- The California Public Utilities Commission on Thursday slapped Pacific Gas and Electric Co. with $2.137 billion in penalties, the largest ever assessed by the commission, for the bankrupt utility's role in igniting destructive wildfires in recent years. It's an increase to the $1.68 billion initially agreed upon in a settlement reached between PG&E and the CPUC in December. Administrative Law Judge Sophia J. Park approved the modified deal in a lengthy decision, noting the added fines are "appropriate given the widespread harm resulting from the 2017 and 2018 fires." PG&E has 20 days to agree to the amended settlement, which would...

