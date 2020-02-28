SFO Pursuit Of Barclays Execs 'Lies In Tatters' After Acquittals

Law360, London (February 28, 2020, 8:12 PM GMT) -- A London jury handed the Serious Fraud Office a major defeat Friday when it acquitted three former Barclays executives after just hours of deliberations, raising serious questions about the watchdog's decision to pursue the financial crisis-era case through two trials and a series of court setbacks. The jury took about six hours to find the trio not guilty of fraud charges linked to the bank's financial crisis-era fundraising, one of the most high-profile prosecutions ever brought by the anti-fraud agency. The verdict in favor of Roger Jenkins, Tom Kalaris and Richard Boath over allegations they fraudulently funneled millions of pounds to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS