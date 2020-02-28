Ex-FTC Chief Eyes Health Privacy In New Self-Regulatory Role

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 6:17 PM EST) -- After nearly two decades leading the Federal Trade Commission's advertising enforcement efforts, Mary Engle is poised to help grow industry self-regulatory efforts, including through plans to launch new programs aimed at tackling emerging issues such as companies' use of health information, she recently told Law360. In her new role as executive vice president of policy at BBB National Programs Inc. — the home of watchdogs such as the National Advertising Division and Children's Advertising Review Unit — Engle will be able to take a more flexible and proactive approach to regulation than in her job as an FTC enforcer. She'll also...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS