Don't Miss It: Ropes & Gray, Sidley Guide Week's Hot Deals

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 6:36 PM EST) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed several deals announced in recent days helmed by firms such as Ropes & Gray and Sidley. Here, Law360 recaps the ones you may have missed. 8 Firms Advise PE Group’s Deal for Univision Private equity firm Searchlight Capital Partners LP is teaming with media and consumer technology-focused investment shop ForgeLight LLC to buy a majority stake in Spanish-language media giant Univision Communications Inc., the companies said Tuesday, in a deal put together with help from eight law firms. Although financial terms were not disclosed, a report from the...

