Singapore Court Won't Nix $129M Award Over Power Plant

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 9:04 PM EST) -- A Singapore appeals court on Friday refused to set aside a $129.4 million arbitration award issued to a U.S. energy company in a dispute over construction of a coal-fired power plant, rejecting a Chinese construction company's argument that it had been denied due process in the proceeding. The arbitral tribunal's decision to allow Jaguar Energy Guatemala LLC to turn over certain documents in the proceeding that could only be viewed by China Machine New Energy Corporation's external counsel — not the company itself — did not deprive the Chinese company of an opportunity to fully respond to Jaguar Energy's claims, a...

