Trump Won't Impose National Security Tariffs On Titanium

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 7:26 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump has decided not to issue tariffs on titanium products, despite national security concerns, saying that working with Japan, the U.S.'s largest source of titanium imports, would more effectively address those concerns. In a memo to top government officials on Thursday, Trump said he has instructed the Secretary of Commerce and the Secretary of Defense to team up and work with Japan to ensure the U.S. has access to the titanium it needs for defense purposes and to resolve pending national security concerns. "The [Commerce] secretary advised that, absent domestic titanium sponge production capacity, the United States will be...

