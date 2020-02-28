C-Band Plan Passes While Some Question FCC Authority

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 6:24 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission took several steps to advance spectrum policy at its monthly meeting Friday, including passing a controversial plan to repurpose the C-Band satellite spectrum for 5G, teeing up sale procedures for the anticipated 3.5 GHz auction and considering new rules to repurpose unused gaps of TV spectrum. While the FCC majority praised Chairman Ajit Pai's C-Band strategy — which allows incumbent satellite operators to net up to $9.7 billion in extra "incentive" payments if they cede their licenses to mobile providers in a timely manner — the FCC's two Democrats questioned whether the agency has authority to demand...

