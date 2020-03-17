The Future Of Personal Data Class Litigation Across Europe

Law360 (March 17, 2020, 5:49 PM EDT) -- 2020 could be one of the most active years on data protection issues in recent memory. In the U.S., both American tech giants and financial services companies have settled class actions against them for hundreds of millions of dollars. Data protection legislation is being debated in legislatures and national parliaments across the globe. In Europe, the General Data Protection Regulation provides comprehensive data protection regulations across the European Union, but 21 months after the GDPR's entry into force, we have yet to see the surge in class actions litigation like we have across the Atlantic. Why is that? One explanation is that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS