Dallas Judge Reprimanded For Repeatedly Late Bar Dues

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 6:19 PM EST) -- A Texas state judge was publicly reprimanded this month by the state’s judicial conduct agency for not paying her state bar dues and allowing her law license to be suspended five separate times since her election to the bench in 2007. Dallas County 191st District Court Judge Gena Slaughter told Texas’ State Commission on Judicial Conduct that she had delegated the task of paying her dues to a “treasurer of her officeholder account” and wasn’t aware of the lapses in 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 until the commission sent an inquiry letter to her last year as part of its...

